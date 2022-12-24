Aston Villa Boss Unai Emery Will Have a Word With Emiliano Martinez About World Cup Antics

New Delhi: Emiliano Martinez has been Argentina’s one of the key men who guided their nation to their first World Cup title in 36 years and his performance has been heavily praised all around the world. But at the same time he has faced backlash from many fans regarding his aggressive antic celebrations during the World Cup prize distribution ceremony.

Martinez’s Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has broke his silence regarding the backlash and have told that sometimes it is very difficult to control emotions and will speak to him about the 30-year old’s antics.

🇦🇷 Dibu Martínez jugó solo DOS copas con la Selección Argentina: Copa America y Copa del Mundo. En ambas fue campeón y elegido mejor arquero de la competencia. pic.twitter.com/8FReV2lGpP — JS⚽️ (@juegosimple__) December 19, 2022

“When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it,” Emery told reporters on Friday.

“I will speak to him next week about some celebrations. We are so proud of him. He won the World Cup with his national team and it’s amazing.”

“He’s coming back next week. I want him to rest now because after big emotion and hard work, he has to have some days off to rest then he’ll come back to work with us”, he added.

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has rated Dibu Martinez’s conduct as inappropriate and vulgar as it was very pitiful to him.

“I find it pitiful,” she said. “It’s just vulgar, inappropriate, really not up to the occasion. This Emiliano Martinez is not distinguishing himself. It is rather pathetic”, he said.