Liverpool have it all to do when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday. Liverpool lost ground over the weekend because of its 1-1 draw with Tottenham and is three points behind City with an inferior goal difference with three games remaining. Both of the title rivals are in action in midweek, with City at Wolverhampton on Wednesday.Also Read - Ralf Rangnick Opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future as Erik Ten Hag Prepares to Take Charge of Red Devils

If Liverpool loses against the team managed by Anfield great Steven Gerrard, City could move six points clear with two games left by beating Wolves. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must weigh up whether to give any of his players a rest amid a hectic schedule, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up on Saturday. Villa is in 11th place. Also Read - Everything to Play For in Vital Premier League Weekend

When is the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match ?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match will take place on Wendesday, May 11 in Villa Park. Also Read - WATCH: Liverpool FC Fans Stand With Cristiano Ronaldo, Applaud During EPL Match Against Manchester United

What is the timing of the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match ?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match ?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool match will be played at NEF Stadium in Villa Park, Birmingham, England.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match ?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match ?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming will be available on the Hotstar.