Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League

As the Premier league gets close to climax, second-place Manchester United will face Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Sunday. Manchester United has thus won 19 matches out of the 33 they have played and they will be favourite against Aston Villa, which has managed 14 wins so far. Also Read - Chelsea vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Semifinal in India - When And Where to Watch CHE vs RM UCL Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

This is going to be a big match for Manchester United. If the Red Devils manage to win against the hosts, then Manchester City will need to wait to be crowned as the Premier League champions. Meanwhile, a draw or a loss for Manchester United will mean that City will be the champions of England. Also Read - Manchester United vs AS Roma Live Streaming Europa League Semifinal in India: When And Where to Watch MAN UTD vs ROMA UEL Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Thus, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men will look to make up with a complete performance on Sunday and they will aim to come up with a collective effort. Manchester United have won four out of their last five matches and they will continue the good show whereas Aston Villa has managed only two wins in their last five games. Also Read - Tottenham vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction – Where to Watch Spurs vs MAN UTD Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

When is the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match?

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place on Sunday, May 9 in India.

What are the timings of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 6:35 PM IST.

Where is the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League

match being played?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match will not be telecasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Where can you live stream the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match live streaming will be available on Jio TV App.

AVL vs MUN Fantasy Team

Emi Martinez (AVL), Konsa (AVL), Luke Shaw (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN, Douglas Luiz (AVL), Anwar El Ghazi (AVL), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Scott McTominay (MUN), Ollie Watkins (AVL), Edinson Cavani (MUN), Mason Greenwood (MUN).

AVL vs MUN Predicted Playing XIs

Aston Villa Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Ross Barkley, Anwar El Ghazi, Ollie Watkins

Manchester United Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani