Chennai: Shakib-al-Hasan, former Bangladesh captain and once ICC's number one all-rounder in all three formats, was sold for Rs 3.2 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Auction 2021 held in Chennai today. Shakib was sought by Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in the auction. In the end, it was Kolkata-based franchise that managed to seal the deal for Rs 3.2 crore. Meanwhile, it was the RCB that went aggressively for Glenn Maxwell, buying the Aussie all-rounder for Rs 14.25 crore.

Shakib is considered a useful middle-order batsman and an effective spinner, handy on the sub-continental pitches. The Bangladesh-star player has so far 63 IPL games to his name where he has scored 746 runs so far.

