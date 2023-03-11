Home

LIVE WPL 2023, GG-W vs DEL-W Score, Match 9: Shafali Verma Get Delhi Off to Fiery Start

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023: Shafali Verma Get Delhi Off to Fiery Start. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Delhi Capitals will aim to return to winning ways when the take on Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023 in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The Meg Lanning-led side won both their opening games before losing to Mumbai Indians in their last encounter. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are coming after beating RCB in their last encounter. Captain Beth Mooney has bee ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to injury with Sneh Rana appointed as full-time skipper. South African Laura Wolvaardt has been named Mooney’s replacement.

