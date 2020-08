Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Arsenal Tula vs FC Khimki Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Online Football Tips For Today's Match AT vs KHMK at Tsentral'nyy Stadion Arsenal: In another exciting battle of Russian Premier League 2020 on terrific Tuesday, Arsenal Tula will take on FC Khimki at the Stadion Arsenal – Tuesday, August 25 in India. The Russian Premier League AT vs KHMK match will kick-off at 11 PM IST. After a stuttering start to the new campaign, Arsenal Tula finally kicked into gear on Saturday as they recorded a much-needed victory over Dinamo Moscow, who had started the season in much the better fashion. Meanwhile, there was more disappointment for promoted side Khimki last time out as they were unable to hold on to the lead against Akhmat Grozny in a match they eventually lost 1-2. The hosts will have a spring in their step here following their performance on the weekend and should run out winners against a struggling a Khimki side who will also be a missing a couple of players through suspension after being reduced to nine men over the weekend. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of Russian Premier League are also not available online for Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between Arsenal Tula vs FC Khimki will start at 11 PM IST – Augsut 25 in India.

Venue: Tsentral'nyy Stadion Arsenal.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Artur Nigmatullin (VC)

Defenders – Dovbnya-II, Khlusevich, Grigalava, Belyaev

Midfielders – Tkachev, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Artem Polyarus

Forwards – Evgeni Lutsenko, Aliev, Vladimir Dyadyun (C)

AT vs KHMK Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal Tula: Artur Nigmatullin, Kirill Kombarov, Taras Burlak, Robert Bauer, Artem Sokol, Evans-Kangwa, Goran Causic, Yuri Kovalev, Kings-Kangwa, Evgeni Lutsenko, Daniil Lesovoy.

FC Khimki: Ilya Lantratov, Bryan Idowu, Dmitri Tikhiy, Egor Danilkin, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Alexander Lomovitskiy, Kirill Bozhenov, Maksim Martusevich, Mohamed Konate, Arshak Koryan, Artem Polyarus.

AT vs KHMK SQUADS

Arsenal Tula (AT): Artur Nigmatullin, Egor Shamov, Mihail Levashov, Aleksandr Denisov, Aleksandr Dovbnya-II, Anri Khagush, Artem Sokol, Daniil Khlusevich, Gia Grigalava, Kirill Kombarov, Maksim Belyaev, Robert Bauer, Valeri Gromyko, Taras Burlak, Evans-Kangwa, Georgi Kostadinov, Goran Causic, Igor Gorbatenko, Kings-Kangwa, Sergey Tkachev, Vladislav Panteleev, Yuri Kovalev, Daniil Lesovoy, Evgeni Lutsenko, Guram Adzhoev, Lameck Banda, Roman Minaev.

FC Khimki (KHMK): Dmitry Khomich, Ilya Lantratov, Egor Generalov, Mikhail Tikhonov, Dmitri Tikhiy, Evgeni Gapon, Egor Danilkin, Aleksandr Filin, Bryan Idowu, Kirill Bozhenov, Danil Lipovoy, Gela Zaseev, Svyatoslav Georgievsky, Arshak Koryan, Bogdan Mishukov, Maksim Martusevich, Artem Polyarus, Andrei Murnin, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Nikita Malyarov, Alexander Lomovitskiy, Danil Massurenko, Mohamed Konate, Ilya Kukharchuk, Kamran Aliev, Vladimir Dyadyun.

