Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Arsenal Tula vs FC Ufa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match AT vs UFA at Stadion Arsenal, Tula: In the upcoming Russian Premier League fixture on Friday, Arsenal Tula will take on FC Ufa at the Stadion Arsenal – August 14 in India. The Russian Premier League AT vs UFA match will kick-off at 8.30 PM IST. Arsenal began their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Akhmat Gronzy and this time they will give their best to earn three points at home. On the other hand, FC Ufa started with a 0-3 loss against Krasnodar and will look to bounce back in this match. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the Russian Premier League is also not available for Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between Arsenal Tula and FC Ufa will start at 8.30 PM IST – August 14 in India.

Venue: Stadion Arsenal, Tula.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – A Belenov

Defenders – G Grigalava, A Denisov, A Dovbnya

Midfielders – I Gorbatenko, V Panteleev, A Golubev, C Carp

Forwards – E Lutsenko, D Lesovoy, V Krotov

AT vs UFA Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal Tula: Egor Shamov, Gia Grigalava, Maksim Belyaev, Robert Bauer, Aleksandr Dovbnya-II, Daniil Khlusevich, Igor Gorbatenko, Daniil Lesovoy, Vladislav Panteleev, Kings-Kangwa and Evgeni Lutsenko.

FC Ufa: Aleksandr Belenov, Bojan Jokic, Alexey Nikitin, Ionut Nedelcearu, Jemal Tabidze, Azer Aliev, Catalin Carp, Igor Bezdenezhnykh, Artyom Golubev, Vyacheslav Krotov and Gamid Agalarov.

AT vs UFA SQUADS

Arsenal Tula (AT): Mihail Levashov, Egor Shamov, Artur Nigmatullin, Maksim Belyaev, Gia Grigalava, Aleksandr Dovbnya-II, Aleksandr Denisov, Artem Sokol, Robert Bauer, Kirill Kombarov, Anri Khagush, Georgi Kostadinov, Goran Causic, Vladislav Panteleev, Daniil Khlusevich, Yuri Kovalev, Sergey Tkachev, Igor Gorbatenko, Valeri Gromyko, Kings-Kangwa, Daniil Lesovoy, Evans-Kangwa, Lameck Banda, Guram Adzhoev, Evgeni Lutsenko, Roman Minaev.

FC Ufa (UFA): Aleksei Chernov, Yuri Shafinsky, Aleksandr Belenov, Aleksandr Sukhov, Pavel Alikin, Alexey Nikitin, Jemal Tabidze, Ionut Nedelcearu, Bojan Jokic, Kirill Folmer, Artyom Golubev, Danila Emelyanov, Azer Aliev, Olivier Thill, Nikolay Giorgobiani, Catalin Carp, Igor Bezdenezhnykh, Gamid Agalarov, Vyacheslav Krotov, Dmitri Sysuev, Andres Vombergar, Lovro Bizjak.

