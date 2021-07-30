New Delhi: Indian archer Atanu Das has impressed with his game in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 29-year old from Baranagar will take on Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in Men’s 1/8 elimination contest. Das had stunned the former Olympic Gold medalist in his previous match as he defeated J.H. Oh by 6-5 in the 1/16 Elimination round.Also Read - Amit Panghal vs Y. Martínez; Pooja Rani vs Li Qian, Tokyo Olympics 2020: When And Where to Watch India's Boxing Matches At The Games

Thus, the Indian archer will look to continue his good show and make his way into the last four of the competition. Das will aim to tick the right boxes and he will need to bring his A-game to the table against hosts’ Takaharu Furukawa. Das had hit the bullseye in his Round of 16 match to take the game against the former champion as he bounced back despite trailing by 3-2. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: I Want to go For The Gold: Lovlina Borgohain After Assuring India's Second Medal

Meanwhile, India’s top Archer Deepika Kumari was knocked out by South Korea’s S. An by 6-0 in the quarter-finals. Ergo, Das will aim to keep India’s archery hopes alive in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu Beats Akane Yamaguchi in Straight Sets, Seals Semi-Final Berth

Live Streaming Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa

What time will the Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start?

Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa Tokyo Olympics, Archery Men 1/8 Elimination match will be played on 31st July, Saturday. The match will begin at 7:18 AM IST (Tentative timing).

Where will Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa Tokyo Olympics, Archery Men 1/8 Elimination match will be played at Yumenoshima Final Field.

Which TV channel will telecast the Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa Tokyo Olympics 2020 Archery Men 1/8 Elimination live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports and Doordarshan (DD) Sports network in India.

How to watch the Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa Tokyo Olympics 2020Archery Men 1/8 Elimination will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.