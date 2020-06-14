Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match ATH vs ATL at San Memes, Bilbao: In one of the eagerly-awaited matches of La Liga 2019-20, Athletic Bilbao will take on Atletico Madrid at the San Memes, Bilbao on Sunday evening (June 14). The exciting LaLiga ATH vs ATL clash will kick-off at 5.30 PM IST. Atletico Madrid will be looking to return to the top four when they travel to take on Athletic Bilbao. Diego Simeone's side are currently sixth on the league standings, while Bilbao occupy 10th spot with 37 points. Atletico Madrid wasn't performing up to their standard and this break has given them a good chance of regrouping and to make a come back so that they can finish in top four. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao will look to continue their good run at home. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid will start at 5.30 AM IST.

Venue: San Memes, Bilbao

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Ander Capa, Yuri Berchiche, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic

Midfielders: Iker Muniain, Koke, Saul Niguez (C)

Forwards: Inaki Williams (VC), Raúl Garcia, Diego Costa

ATH vs ATL Probable XIs

Athletic Bilbao: Simon; Yuri, Martinez, Alvarez, Capa; Vesga, Garcia; Cordoba, Muniain, Garcia; Williams.

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi; Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez; Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Koke; Diego Costa.

ATH vs ATL SQUADS

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simón, Iago Herrerín, Jokin Ezkieta, Ander Iruarrizaga Díez, Unai Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Mikel San José, Iñigo Lekue, Yuri Berchiche, Óscar de Marcos, Mikel Balenziaga, Dani Vivian, Jesús Areso, Beñat, Unai López, Iñigo Córdoba, Gaizka Larrazabal, Dani García, Mikel Vesga, Ander Capa, Raúl García, Oihan Sancet, Iñaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Ibai Gómez, Aritz Aduriz, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre.

Atletico Madrid: Antonio Adán, Jan Oblak, Alex Dos Santos, José Giménez, Santiago Arias, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Vitolo, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Rodrigo Riquelme, Manu Sánchez, Ricard Sánchez Sendra, Thomas, Koke, João Félix, Saúl Ñíguez, Ángel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Antonio Moya, Óscar Clemente, Álvaro Morata, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco, Sergio Camello, Darío Poveda, German Valera.

