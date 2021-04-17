ATH vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey Final – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match ATH vs BAR. After an inconsistent start to the season, Barcelona are finally back on the track as Ronald Koeman's tactics are finally working in their favour. The Catalan giants recently lost the El Clasico 2-1 but now they have a chance to clinch their first trophy of the season. Athletic Bilbao have impressed many this season with their style of football. They have taken advantages of the set-pieces throughout the season and will look to emulate the same in the final. Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ATH vs BAR, Dream 11 Team Player List, Barcelona Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Final, Online Football Tips Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Final.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1 AM IST – April 18 in India.

ATH vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Marc-André ter Stegen

Defenders – Óscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Iñigo Martínez

Midfielders – Iker Muniain, Álex Berenguer, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong

Strikers – Lionel Messi(C), Ousmane Dembélé (VC), Iñaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Squads

Athletic Bilbao (ATH): Unai Simón, Jokin Ezkieta, Iago Herrerín, Unai Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray , Iñigo Lekue, Yuri Berchiche, Óscar de Marcos, Ander Capa, Peru Nolaskoain, Mikel Balenziaga, Aitor Paredes, Jon Morcillo, Mikel Vesga, Ibai Gómez, Unai López, Dani García, Oihan Sancet, Oier Zarraga, Raúl García, Unai Vencedor, Iñaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Álex Berenguer, Asier Villalibre, Iñigo Vicente, Nico Williams

Barcelona (BAR): Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Urena Tenas, Name, Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araújo, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Júnior Firpo, Óscar Mingueza, Santiago Ramos Rodríguez, Sergio Busquets, Carles Aleñá, Miralem Pjanic, Ricard Puig, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Ansu Fati, Konrad De La Fuente

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Probable Line-up

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simón, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Yuri Berchiche, Óscar de Marcos, Unai López, Dani García, Iker Muniain, Álex Berenguer, Iñaki Williams, Raúl García

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen, Gerard Piqué, Óscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Sergiño Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann , Ousmane Dembélé

