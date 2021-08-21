ATH vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match ATH vs BAR. In another exciting encounter of La Liga, Athletic Club will lock horns against FC Barcelona on August 22. FC Barcelona will look to continue their winning form in the clash against Atheltic. The Catalan giants registered a clinical 4-2 win over Real Sociedad in the opening match of the season. Memphis Depay has been impressive in Blaugranas colours since his arrival and Ronald Koeman will expect him to continue his show. While Athletic Club will also look to display their best football against the Koeman side.

Here is today's Dream11 pick for ATH vs BAR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01:30 pm IST – August 22, Sunday, in India.

ATH vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Neto

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Yeray Alvarez, Mikel Balenziaga.

Midfielders: Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Raul Garcia

Strikers: Inaki Williams, Memphis Depay (C), Antoine Griezmann (VC)

ATH vs BAR Probable XIs

Athletic Club: Julen Agirrezabala (GK), Inigo Lekue, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga, Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Alex Berenguer, Raul Garcia, Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams,

FC Barcelona: Neto (GK), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann.

