Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander 2020 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s Match ATH vs CEV at San Mames: In another exciting LaLiga Santander matchup on fantastic Friday, Athletic Bilbao will take on Celta Vigo at the San Mames, Bilbao – December 5 in India. The LaLiga Santander ATH vs CEV football match will kick-start at 1.30 AM IST. Athletic Bilbao walked into the game after a 1-1 draw against Getafe. The draw resulted in the Spanish side gaining just 13 points of 10 league matches as they comfortably sit at the ninth position on the LaLiga table. Celta de Vigo, on the other hand, also starts tonight’s match with some confidence having won their last match against Grandma by a 3-1 margin. However, Celta Vigo’s poor start of the campaign has seen them suffer from five losses and four draws in 11 games. Also Read - CK vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing XI, Predicted XIs For Today's LPL 2020 Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions T20 Match 11 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM IST December 4 Friday

ATH vs CEV Dream11 Recent Form

Athletic Bilbao: WLWLWD

Celta Vigo: LDLDLW

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo will start at 1.30 AM IST – December 5 in India.

Venue: San Mames, Athletic Bilbao.

ATH vs CEV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: R Blanco

Defenders: A. Capa, Y Berchiche, U Nunez

Midfielders: Nolito, D Suarez, A Berenguer, I. Muniain

Forwards: I Aspas, A Villalibre, I. Williams

ATH vs CEV Probable XIs

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simón, Iñigo Martínez, Iago Lekue, Yuri Berchiche, Oier Zarraga, Jon Morcillo, Asier Villalibre, Ander Capa, Iñigo Vicente, Oihan Sancet, Iker Muniain.

Celta Vigo: Iván Villar, Joseph Aidoo, Lucas Olaza, Miguel Baeza, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Lautaro de Leon, Kevin Vazquez, Hugo Mallo, Denis Suarez, Santi Mina.

Athletic Bilbao Key Players –

Yeray Alvarez

Unai Vencedor

Raul Garcia

Alex Berenguer

Inaki Williams

Celta Vigo Key Players –

Jeison Murillo

Renato Tapia

Denis Suarez

Nolito

Iago Aspas

ATH vs CEV SQUADS

Athletic Bilbao (ATH): Unai Simón, Jokin Ezkieta, Iago Herrerín, Unai Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Iñigo Lekue, Yuri Berchiche, Óscar de Marcos, Mikel Balenziaga, Aitor Paredes, Jon Morcillo, Mikel Vesga, Unai López, Iñigo Córdoba, Dani García, Oihan Sancet, Ander Capa, Raúl García, Unai Vencedor, Oier Zarraga, Ibai Gómez, Iñaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Álex Berenguer, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre, Peru Nolaskoain, Iñigo Vicente.

Celta Vigo (CEV): Iván Villar, Rubén Blanco, Sergio Álvarez, Iago Domínguez, Hugo Mallo, David Costas, Néstor Araujo, Emre Mor, Renato Tapia, Lucas Olaza, Jorge, Joseph Aidoo, Kevin Vázquez, Jeison Murillo, Diego Pampín, José Manuel Fontán, Sergio Carreira, Raúl Blanco, Okay Yokuslu, Denis Suárez, Fran Beltrán, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Brais Méndez, Miguel Baeza, Gabriel Veiga, Miguel Rodriguez, David Juncà, Santi Mina, Álvaro Fernández

