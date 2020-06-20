Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Match ATH vs RB at Estadio San Mames, Bilbao: In a crunch encounter of LaLiga 2019-20 on super Saturday, Athletic Bilbao will go up against Real Betis at the Estadio San Mames, Bilbao on June 20. The LaLiga 2019-20 ATH vs RB encounter will kick-off at 8.30 PM IST. In terms of the standings, Athletic Bilbao are currently at the 10th spot in the league with with 39 points under their belts and are fresh from a 2-2 draw to Eibar.

Meanwhile, Real Betis are currently occupying the 14th spot with 34 points and are on the back of a 2-2 draw as well, but to Granada. Both clubs would be wanting to get maximum points in to climb higher up the LaLiga points table. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio San Mames, Bilbao

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: U Simon

Defenders: A Capa, Y Berchiche, I Martinez, Emerson

Midfielders: I Munian, C Alena, N Fekir (C)

Forwards: I Williams (VC), L Moron, R Garcia

ATH vs RB Probable XIs

Athletic Bilbao: Simon, Capa, Yeray, Martinez, Yuri, Vesga, D Garcia, Williams, Muniain, Cordoba, R Garcia.

Real Betis: Joel, Pedraza, Bartra, Mandi, Emerson, Alena, Guardado, Canales, Tello, Iglesias, Fekir.

ATH vs RB SQUADS

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon, Jokin Ezkieta, Iago Herrerin, Jon Sillero, Dani Vivian, Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue, Mikel Balenziaga, Oscar de Marcos, Unai Vencedor, Benat Etxebarria, Oihan Sancet, Gaizka Larrazabal, Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia, Inigo Cordoba, Mikel Vesga, Ibai Gomez, Mikel San Jose, Iker Muniain, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia-Escudero.

Real Betis: Carlos Marin, Daniel Rebollo, Dani Martin, Joel Robles, Alex Moreno, Zouhair Feddal, Aissa Mandi, Sidnei, Alfonso Pedraza, Emerson, Antonio Barragan, Marc Bartra, David Ramos, Edgar Gonzalez, Diego Lainez, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Sergio Canales, Guido Rodriguez, Carles Alena, Nabil Fekir, Cristian Tello, Javi Garcia, William Carvalho, Andres Guardado, Angel Baena, Raul Garcia De Haro, Borja Iglesias, Lorenzo Moron, Juanmi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ATH Dream11 Team/ RB Dream11 Team/ Athletic Bilbao Dream11 Team/ Real Betis Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.