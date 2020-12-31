ATH vs RS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ATH vs RS. In the mega encounter in La Liga, Athletic Club will lock horns against Real Sociedad on December 31. Both teams will look to end the 2020 year on a high with a win. Athletic Club have played inconsistent football this season and failed to capitalize in the games on a couple of occasions. Athletic Club are currently at the 11th spot on the points table with just five wins in 15 games. While Real Sociedad turned into a serious contender to fight for the La Liga this season after the arrival of veteran Spanish midfielder David Silva. Sociedad are currently third on the points table with 7 wins in 16 games. It will be an exciting clash between Athletic and Real Sociedad. Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ATH vs RS, Dream 11 Team Player List, Athletic Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad, La Liga, Online Football Tips Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad, La Liga.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 06.30 PM IST – December 31 in India.

ATH vs RS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Alex Remiro

Defenders – Nacho Monreal, Igor Zubeldia, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez,

Midfielders – Martin Zubimendi, Oscar de Marcos, Iker Muniain, Portu

Forwards – Mikel Oyarzabal, Inaki Williams (VC)

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad Probable Line-up

Athletic Club probable line-up: Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Ander Capa; Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga; Oscar de Marcos, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

Real Sociedad probable line-up: Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Guevara; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak, Portu

