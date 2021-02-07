ATH vs VAL Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match ATH vs VAL at San Mames: In another exciting LaLiga Santander matchup on fantastic Sunday, Athletic Bilbao will take on Valencia at the San Mames, Bilbao – February 7 in India. The LaLiga Santander ATH vs VAL football match will kick-start at 8:45 PM IST. Athletic Bilbao are placed at the eleventh position in the standings with 24 points under their belt. So far they have played 20 games, in which they have won seven games, tied three games and lost 10. On the other hand, Valencia occupy the fourteenth spot in the standings with 23 points in their kitty. So far they have played 21 games, in which they have won five matches, played draw in eight and lost eight games. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of LaLiga Santander will be available on Sony Sports network and SonyLIV app.

ATH vs VAL Recent Form

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Valencia will start at 8:45 PM IST – February 7 in India.

Venue: San Mames, Athletic Bilbao.

ATH vs VAL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jaume Doménech

Defenders: José Luis Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, A. Capa, I. Leuke

Midfielders: Carlos Soler (C), Daniel Wass, Iker Muniain, Unai Lopez

Forwards: Maxi Gómez (VC), Asier Villalibre

ATH vs VAL Probable XIs

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simón, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Lekue, Mikel Vesga, Dani Carrillo García, Álex Berenguer, Óscar de Marcos, Raúl García, Asier Villalibre.

Valencia: Jaume Doménech, Hugo Guillamón, Gabriel, José Luis Gayà, Thierry Correia, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Gonçalo Guedes, Daniel Wass, Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gómez.

Athletic Bilbao Key Players –

Raul Garcia

Iker Muniain

Inaki Williams

Valencia Key Players –

Carlos Soler

Maxi Gomez

Manu Vallejo

ATH vs VAL SQUADS

Athletic Bilbao (ATH): Unai Simón, Jokin Ezkieta, Iago Herrerín, Unai Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Iñigo Lekue, Yuri Berchiche, Óscar de Marcos, Mikel Balenziaga, Aitor Paredes, Jon Morcillo, Mikel Vesga, Unai López, Iñigo Córdoba, Dani García, Oihan Sancet, Ander Capa, Raúl García, Unai Vencedor, Oier Zarraga, Ibai Gómez, Iñaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Álex Berenguer, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre, Peru Nolaskoain, Iñigo Vicente.

Valencia (VAL): Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Unai Etxebarria, Ferro, Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Luis Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Cristiano Piccini, Kevin Sibille, Guillem Molina, Jesús Vázquez, Christian Oliva, Gonçalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Kang-In Lee, Jason, Vicente Esquerdo, Koba Koindredi, Yunus Musah, Patrick Cutrone, Kevin Gameiro, Áex Blanco, Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gómez.

