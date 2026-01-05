Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul ring in New Year with peaceful beach getaway, share glimpse of daughter Evaarah

Home

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul welcomed the New Year in a quiet manner, as the couple soaked in special moments with their daughter, Evaarah, during a peaceful beach getaway.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul welcomed the New Year in a quiet manner, as they opted to stay away from glitzy celebrations. The couple instead soaked in special moments with their daughter, Evaarah, during a peaceful beach getaway.

Athiya surprised fans by posting moments from their vaction on Instagram. One touching photo featured Athiya and Rahul by the shore, holding their daughter as soft waves formed the backdrop, perfectly capturing the warmth, closeness, and calm happiness of parenthood.

In another post, Athiya uploaded a video of the couple strolling hand in hand along the beach. The clip reflected their strong bond they shared in each other’s presence. She paired the video with an instrumental version of Dean Lewis’ Iris, adding a gentle and emotional touch to the moment.

Athiya and Rahul welcomed their first child on March 24,2025 two years after their wedding. A few weeks later, the couple shared their daughter’s name, Evaarah, and gave fans her first glimpse, drawing an outpouring of love and blessings for the family.

The couple’s love story began, as Athiya and Rahul started dating privately before making their relationship official in 2019. They later got married on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. As they welcome the New Year together, their understated celebration serves as a reminder that the most special moments are often the simple ones spent with family.

