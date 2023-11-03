Home

Sports

Athiya Shetty HEARTBROKEN After Shreyas Iyer’s Dismissal vs SL in Mumbai – WATCH

Athiya Shetty HEARTBROKEN After Shreyas Iyer’s Dismissal vs SL in Mumbai – WATCH

Ind vs SL: Once Iyer was dismissed, the cameras panned towards Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who looked heartbroken.

Athiya Shetty Reacts After Shreyas Iyer's Dismissal

Mumbai: After a string of low scores, India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer found form on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai in a World Cup match against Sri Lanka. Coming into bat at No. 4, Iyer hammered a breathtaking 56-ball 82. His innings was laced with six sixes and three fours. Iyer, who looked set for his maiden ODI WC hundred, perished trying to hit a six. Once Iyer was dismissed, the cameras panned towards Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who looked heartbroken. The clip of Athiya’s reaction is now going viral on social space. Here is the much-talked-about clip.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Despite his brilliant show, he was upset at a question posed by a reporter after India’s big win. The reporter asked Iyer about his problems with the short-pitch delivery.

“Troubled me?” he said. “Have you seen how many pull shots I’ve scored, especially that have gone for four? If you’re trying to hit a ball, you’re bound to get out anyway, irrespective of if it’s a short ball, if it’s overpitched. If I get bowled two or three times, you all would say, ‘he can’t play an inswinging ball, he can’t play a cut if the ball is seaming’.

“We as players, we are bound to get out on any sort of deliveries. You guys have created that mahaul [atmosphere] outside that ‘he can’t play a short ball’, and I feel that people are picking that up every now and then and it plays on your [the media’s] mind regularly, and you keep working on that,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj scarred an under-prepared Sri Lanka with a fast bowling exhibition as Rohit Sharma-led India hammered the islanders by a record 302 runs to enter the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals.

While Shami claimed 5-18, Mohd Siraj bagged 3-16 as India threatened to get Sri Lanka out for the lowest total ever after reducing the 1996 World Cup winners to 22/7 after 12 over.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.