Aiming to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand will leave no stone unturned to breach the qualification mark ahead of the sporting extravaganza. With her immediate focus is to make the cut in 2020 Games, Dutee has set her sights at the Olympic qualifiers scheduled to be held next month.

The qualification mark for the 100m event has been set at 11.15 seconds. “I haven’t qualified for the Olympics yet. I have to attain the qualification mark of 11.15 seconds. I’ll get a chance to qualify for the Olympics in competitions, which will be held in February,” said Dutee.

The sprinter, who clinched gold at the World University Games last year, believes the Khelo India University Games are proving to be a perfect platform which is helping the nation to unearth new talent. The first edition of the competition will be held in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1.

The 23-year-old Dutee strongly feels that most of the sporting talent exist in schools and colleges.

“The Khelo India University Games is a great way to unearth talent in this country. People study and play sports side by side. So, most of the talent exists in schools and universities. Sports are played mostly by students. We will get to know who has talent in the University Games. I will be taking part in the tournament as well,” said the Jajpur-born athlete.

Dutee, who set a personal best and bettered her own national 100m record with a timing of 11.22 seconds at the National Open Athletics Championships last year, thanked the Odisha government for supporting sportsperson and helping them to make a career in sports.

“The Odisha government is supporting the sports circuit very well. Athletes are getting jobs in the government sector and they are providing facilities for all athletes to perform as well.

“So I am very happy that the athletes are being supported by the government. Earlier, one could make a career only by studying, but now it has changed. One has a chance to make a career in sports as well,” Dutee signed off.