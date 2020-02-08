Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction ATK FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 77 ATK vs ODS at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan: Two-time former champions ATK will look to make the most of their last two home matches beginning with Saturday’s tie against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday. While the four teams for the ISL playoffs are almost certain, the battle has intensified for the race to clinch the AFC Champions League berth which will go to the table-toppers.

ATK will hope to keep afloat in the race as the Kolkata franchise, with a match in hand, also has the advantage of goal difference against Goa. ATK are on a three-match winning run starting with their 2-0 victory over FC Goa at home, while in their last home match against NorthEast United FC a last-gasp goal by Balwant Singh saved the day for the Kolkata side.

The good thing for ATK is that their captain and Fijian star recruit Roy Krishna is in red hot form as he showed with his brace in their 3-0 rout of Jamshedpur FC in their previous outing. The Fijian forward also looked clinical as they completely dominated from the start against Jamshedpur. The potent ATK attacking trio of Edu Garcia, Krishna and Prabir Das will look to make the most of it and notch their first win against Odisha FC, against whom they settled for a goalless draw in their away fixture in Pune.

Struggling at sixth place with 21 points, Odisha FC still have the mathematical probability to make the last-four and they will look to put their best against ATK. The match between ATK FC and Odisha FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Saturday (February 8). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between ATK FC and Odisha FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Xisco Hernandes, Marcos Tebar, Edu Garcia, Micheal Soosairaj, Manuel Onwu, Roy Krishna.

ATK vs ODS Predicted Playing XIs

ATK FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agustin Iniguez, Sumit Rathi, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Armando Sosa Pena, David Williams, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna.

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu.

ATK vs ODS SQUADS

ATK FC: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Ricky Lallawmawma, Carl McHugh, Agus, Jesús Mongil, Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Mandi, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Javi Hernández, Michael Soosairaj, Micheal Regin, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobby Justin.

Odisha FC: Diawandou Diagne, Francisco Dorronsoro, Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Amit Tudu, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Gaurav Bora, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martín Pérez Guedes, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Aridane, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Romeo Fernandes, Seiminmang Manchong.

