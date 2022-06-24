Kolkata, June 23 (IANS): ATK Mohun Bagan have announced the signing of Australian A-League defender Brendan Hamill ahead of the upcoming Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, the club announced on Thursday.Also Read - Indian Football: Promotion/Relegation to be Introduced From 2022-23 Season Between ISL and I-League Clubs- Report

The Sydney-born 29-year-old central defender started his career by playing in lower division clubs in Australia, and made his professional debut at Melbourne Heart FC, a club now known as Melbourne City FC, in 2010. After staying for two years at Melbourne City FC, the defender moved to South Korea’s K-League 1 side Seongnam FC in 2012. The defender played in K-League 1 for two years, but made only 8 appearances, scoring one goal, and couldn’t get the desired good results in the East Asian country. Also Read - ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Rope in Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan; Bengaluru FC Sign Prabir Das

After this unsuccessful stint abroad, he returned to Australia in 2014 with the Western Sydney Wanderers for five years, where he rediscovered his feet and was rewarded with the club captaincy. He made 79 appearances for the club, scoring four goals. He then signed for Western United for two years, where he played 20 matches but failed to score any goals. He then went to Melbourne Victory for a year, playing 19 matches and scoring thrice. Also Read - ISL Club ATK Mohun Bagan to be Renamed Back to Mohun Bagan- Report

The defender has represented the Australian national team at Under-17, Under-20, and Under-23 levels, appeared in 30 youth international games overall. However, he has never played for the Australian senior team.

Upon the confirmation of Hamill’s move to India, ATK Mohun Bagan manager Juan Ferrando stated, “Hamill is a player who helps in the build-up of the game and who, using his experience, helps the team in difficult defensive moments. He will be an asset to the team”

The 29-year-old has won two trophies throughout the duration of his career so far, most notably the prestigious AFC Champions League trophy in 2014 with Western Sydney Wanderers, and also recently won the FFA Cup in 2021 with Melbourne Victory.

The introduction of the Australian defender to the Mariners will certainly bolster their defense. Hamill, along with Indian international Sandesh Jhingan, and the currently injured Tiri, has the potential to become a tall hurdle for any opposition strikers to get over.