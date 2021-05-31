The runners-up of 2020-21 ISL season, ATK Mohun Bagan have confirmed the signing of India’s second choice goalkeeper from current champions Mumbai City FC on a five-year deal. Amrinder’s Mumbai City contracted ended today and the Mariners wasted no time in signing one of the goalkeepers of India. Amrinder will team up with Arindam Bhattacharya who has been the first-choice keeper for ATKMB last season. Also Read - Highlights ISL 2020-21 Final, Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AS IT HAPPENED: Bipin Singh's Late Goals Helps Mumbai Win Maiden ISL Title at Fatorda

Amrinder, who joined the club in 2016, initially on loan from Bengaluru FC.. Despite joining midway through the 2016 ISL campaign, Amrinder notched up five clean sheets in six appearances, leading Mumbai City FC to their first-ever ISL semi-final appearance, and made his way to the Golden Glove award in his debut season with the Islanders. On January 4, 2020, Amrinder created history by becoming the highest capped player in the history of Mumbai City when he led the Islanders out against ATK at the Mumbai Football Arena, passing the record set earlier by Lucian Goian.

Amrinder would soon play a crucial role in one of the most important seasons in the club’s history. He remained as one of the leaders of the side under incoming head coach Sergio Lobera in a highly successful 2020-21 season and was instrumental towards leading Mumbai City to first, the ISL League Winners’ Shield and then, the coveted ISL Trophy – the first pieces of silverware in the club’s history.

“I played for a while in ISL 2 under the coaching of Habas. Everyone knows about his success in ISL. Habas’s football philosophy always draws me. The biggest thing is that he brought out the best game from the Indian footballers. It’s great to be a member of this team,” Singh told Goal.com.

“This joining, of course, is going to be a new chapter in my football career. Winning all the trophies for Mumbai last year was a memorable event in my life. I want the same success in the green and maroon jersey next season,” he continued.

“There are three reasons behind coming to Kolkata. They are, the support of a huge number of ATK Mohun Bagan supporters, the football philosophy of the principal owner of the team Sanjiv Goenka and the glorious history of football of this city.”