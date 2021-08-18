Live Score And Updates ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC AFC Cup (ATKMB 0-0 BFC First Half)

Live Updates

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC AFC Cup Updates: Roshan did well there to get the corner for BFC.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC AFC Cup Updates: Williams goes for the shot and Gurpreet again saves the day for Bengaluru.

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC AFC Cup Updates: A little over 15 minutes left in the first-half and it is still goalless.

  • 4:58 PM IST

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC AFC Cup Updates: Costa makes the run but unable to get any touch on the ball. Good free-kick taken by BFC.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC AFC Cup Updates: BFC still struggling to find Sunil Chettri today. Somehow need to get him more in the game.

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC AFC Cup Updates: Another great ball from Boumous, trying to find Krishna and he almost got there. ATKMB now looking dangerous, splitting open the BFC defence more regularly now.

  • 4:53 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC AFC Cup Updates: Boumous goes past a couple of defenders, gets a shot in but Gurpreet gets in the way. That was a great opportunity created.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC AFC Cup Updates: Bengaluru FC unable to get Sunil Chettri in the game so far.

  • 4:49 PM IST