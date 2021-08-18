Highlights ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC AFC Cup (ATKMB 2-0 BFC Full-Time)

Male: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC score and updates from National Stadium, Male, Maldives. Krishna Roy gave ATKMB the lead in the first half while Subhasish Bose extended their lead within thirty seconds of the start of play in the second half that helped Mariners beat BFC 2-0 in the opening encounter of the AFC Cup.Also Read - India vs England Match Highlights 2nd Test Day 3 Updates: Joe Root's 180* Pulls England to 391; Take 24-Run Lead in 1st Innings at Stumps

See the latest ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the ATKMB vs BFC AFC Cup Live Football Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live match, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live score today, ATKMB vs BFC AFC Cup Live video, Live Football TV, AFC Cup Live, ATKMB vs BFC live score, Disney+ Hotstar live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch AFC Cup live match, AFC Cup LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match, ATKMB vs BFC AFC Cup Live match score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of match AFC Cup between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC from the National Stadium, Male, Maldives. Also Read - India vs England Match Highlights 2nd Test Day 2 Updates From Lord's: Joe Root Puts England Back on Track at Stumps