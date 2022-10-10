Kolkata: The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) returns to the historical city of Indian Football to host a riveting clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata, on 10th October, Monday. The Mariners will be looking to put up a show and bag all three points in front of the returning fans while Chennayin FC will take the stage after a complete squad overhaul, aiming for their first win against ATK Mohun Bagan. Chennaiyin FC have been quite active in the transfer market. The two-time Hero ISL champions have appointed a new coach and signed six new foreign players. A plethora of Indian players, including defensive midfielder Jitheshwor Singh, who won the Hero I-League Emerging Player of the Year last season, have also been brought into the squad. The Green and Maroon Brigade are one of the two teams against whom the Machans are yet to win a game against in the Hero ISL along with East Bengal.Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Lead Gujarat Giants 21-17 at Half-Time

What is the timing of the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on Monday (October 10) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC going to be played?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC on TV ?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can I live stream the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC in India?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.