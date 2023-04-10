Home

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Indian Super Cup match online and on TV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Kozhikode, Kerala: After winning the Indian Super League for the first time ever, ATK Mohun Bagan now shift focus towards the Indian Super Cup, the third major domestic tournament of India. The Mariners are beaming in confidence and will be looking to make a mark in this tournament as well, where they reached the semi-finals in the inaugural season back in 2018. The Kolkata Giants will be up against Gokulam Kerala in their first Group C match. Apart from Gokulam, ATKMB are grouped alongside FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What is the timing of the Indian Super Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC ?

The Indian Super Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be played on Monday (April 10) from 5:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Indian Super Cup Match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC going to be played?

The Indian Super Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC be played at EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Where can I watch the Indian Super Cup Match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC on TV ?

The Indian Super Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2.

Where can I live stream the Indian Super Cup Match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC in India?

The Indian Super Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be live streamed on FanCode.

ATK Mohun Bagan Squad: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder, Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Gokulam Kerala Squad: James Kithan, Shibinraj Kunniyil, Bilal Husain Khan, Pawan Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Saurabh Meher, Subhankar Adhikari, Vikas, Mohammed Jasim, Akhil P, Bouba Aminou, Arjun Jayaraj, Shilton Dsilva, Tanmoy Ghosh, Rahul Raju, Farshad Noor Thahir Zaman, Omar Ramos, Shujin T, Dilip Orawn, Noufal P.N, Jobby Justin, Sergio Mendi, Samuel Mensah, Sreekuttan VS, Sourav.

