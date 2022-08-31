Kolkata: The Mariners started their Durand Cup 2022 campaign with a disappointing 2-3 defeat against Rajasthan United at the Salt Lake Stadium. They were later held to a 1-1 draw by Mumbai City FC at the same venue. However, ATK Mohun Bagan secured a morale-boosting victory in their last fixture as they pipped arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 in the Kolkata derby to secure three valuable points and stay in contention for a quarter-final berth. With four points from three matches, ATK Mohun Bagan are currently placed second in the Group B standings, equal on points with third-placed Rajasthan United. ATK Mohun Bagan need to win against the Indian Navy in their final group stage encounter on Wednesday. The Mariners will also need help from the Indian Navy side if they are to qualify for the quarter-finals. For ATK Mohun Bagan to qualify for the knockout, the Indian Navy need to prevent Rajasthan United from winning their final encounter on September 5.Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy ?

The Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy will be played on Wednesday (August 31) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Highlights Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: MCFC Beat RUFC 5-1; Qualify For Knockouts

Where is the Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy going to be played?

The Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy be played at Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy on TV ?

The Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy in India?

The Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy will be live-streamed on Voot.