Margao: ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda in the Indian Super League 2021-22 opener on Friday. It is that time of year again as Indian club football finally resumes after months of inactivity in the top tier of the sport in the country. The Mariners will be looking to recoup after a shocking AFC Cup exit post a 6-0 defeat at Al Nasaf (Uzbekistan). Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters come into this game after facing defeats to Bengaluru FC and Delhi FC which resulted in an early Durand Cup exit before the ISL season. ATK Mohun Bagan won two out of two meetings with Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL league stage. The two sides have played each other only twice since the merged side from Kolkata made their debut in the ISL in the 2020-21 season. The Mariners ran away 3-2 winners in the previous game between the two sides. Kerala Blasters had earlier played the now-defunct ATK side in the ISL on 12 occasions. Both ISL teams got four wins each against each other while drawing the other four games. Here are the details of when and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match on online and on TV.

When is the ATKMB vs KBFC Hero ISL match ?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match will take place on Friday, November 19 in India.

What is the timing of the ATKMB vs KBFC Hero ISL match ?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the ATKMB vs KBFC Hero ISL match being played?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match will be played at Fatorda Stadium, Margao.

Which TV channel will broadcast the ATKMB vs KBFC Hero ISL match ?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the ATKMB vs KBFC Hero ISL match ?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.