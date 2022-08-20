Kolkata: Home favourites ATK Mohun Bagan FC will kick off their 2022 Durand Cup Group B campaign against I-League side Rajasthan United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, August 20. 16-time Durand Cup champions Mohun Bagan finished as runners-up to Gokulam Kerala in the 2019 edition in Kolkata. This is the first time the Mariners are taking part in the tournament as ATK Mohun Bagan FC after their merger with ATK. The Mariners begin their campaign against tricky opposition in the shape of Rajasthan United. RUFC are the first side from Rajasthan to take part in the Durand Cup in 40 years. Last season, they also became the first Rajasthan-based club to play in the I-League after winning promotion from the second tier. Rajasthan Armed Constabulary was the last team from the state to play Durand Cup football in 1982. They also reached the final in 1951 and 1973. After a positive debut I-League campaign, Rajasthan United will hope to replicate RAC’s legacy in Asia’s oldest competition.Also Read - LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Line-Ups Out; Check Playing XI

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE: HERE

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United ?

The Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United will be played on Saturday (August 20) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Highlights Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022: Kuki Cancels Out Ajsal's Opener to Earn a 1-1 Draw

Where is the Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United going to be played?

The Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Also Read - Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United on TV ?

The Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United in India?

The Durand Cup match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United will be live-streamed on Voot.