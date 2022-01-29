Margao: ATK Mohun Bagan will take on SC East Bengal in the 75th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday, 29th January 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. ATK Mohun Bagan missed out on nearly three weeks of play owing to COVID-19 outbreak within their camp. They finally hit the ground running against Odisha FC last Sunday and were held to a goalless draw. The team is currently on a six-game unbeaten run which includes two wins and four draws. The Mariners are now placed eighth in the table with 16 points from 10 matches. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal’s hopes of finishing in the top four are almost over. They are still placed at the bottom of the points table with just a win, while losing and drawing on six occasions each. After grabbing their maiden win of the season over FC Goa, SC East Bengal fell short once again against Hyderabad FC, who hammered them 4-0 in their previous outing. When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, ATK Mohun Bagan came out on top with a comprehensive 3-0 victory. Here are the details of when and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match on online and on TV.Also Read - WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Streaming in India: Match Card, When and Where to Watch Pay-Per-View Event Live Stream WWE Event Online on SonyLIV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten Network

When is the ATKMB vs SCEB Hero ISL match ?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match will take place on Saturday, January 29 in India.

What is the timing of the ATKMB vs SCEB Hero ISL match ?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the ATKMB vs SCEB Hero ISL match being played?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match will be played at Fatorda Stadium, Margao.

Which TV channel will broadcast the ATKMB vs SCEB Hero ISL match ?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the ATKMB vs SCEB Hero ISL match ?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan, Ankit Mukherjee, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip.