Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team ATK vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 19 ATK vs JFC in Kolkata:

After a disappointing start to their Hero ISL 2019-20 campaign with a loss to Kerala Blasters FC, ATK bounced back in style with a dominating 5-0 display at home against Hyderabad FC, followed by a hard-fought one-goal away win over Chennaiyin FC last week. The latter, in particular, was a hard-earned win with Antonio Lopez Habas’ men needing to dig deep to protect their lead throughout the second half.

The fact that almost all the forward players in the team – David Williams, Roy Krishna and Edu Garcia – have been amongst the goals will be a big boost for Habas. Williams, in particular, has been impressive and already has three goals and an assist to his name. There have also been some encouraging signs from the Indian players with the likes of Jayesh Rane, Prabir Das and Michael Soosairaj putting in impressive shifts in the last two outings.

Despite back-to-back clean sheets, however, the ATK defence did look shaky in the Chennaiyin match. With John Johnson yet to get his first start of the season, Habas does have the option to try out a few new permutations and combinations at the back.

The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between ATK and Jamshedpur FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

My Dream11 Team

Subrata Paul, Prabir Das (vice-captain), Anas Edathodika, Pritam Kotal, Robin Gurung, Carl McHugh, Memo Moura, Fransico Gonzalez, David Williams (captain), Roy Krishna, Sergio Castel

ATK vs JFC Squads

ATK: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta Rivera, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ATK Dream11 Team/ Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team/ ATK Goa Dream11 Team/ JFC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.