Dream11 Team ATK vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 28 ATK vs Mumbai City FC in Kolkata: ATK will be eyeing their third successive win at home in Indian Super League 2019-20 when they welcome Mumbai City FC to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

The two-time champions are unbeaten at home this season, picking up six points from a possible six and will fancy their chances against Mumbai in front of home support. Mumbai, meanwhile, head into the contest on the back of a hard-earned point on the road following an entertaining 2-2 draw with NorthEast United FC in Guwahati. Jorge Costa will want his charges to dig in and take something from the game before returning home for their next match.

The match between ATK and Mumbai City FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Saturday (November 30). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between ATK and Mumbai City FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Souvik Chakraborty, Sarthak Golui, Edu Garcia, Francisco Hernández González, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, David Williams, Roy Krishna

ATK vs MCFC SQUADS

ATK: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos , Modou Sougou

