ATK vs ODS Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today Match No. 22, ISL 2019-20 Atletico De Kolkata vs Odisha FC at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Maharashtra 7.30 PM IST:

Odisha FC play their first home game when they square-off against high flying ATK as Indian Super League resumes after a short break here on Sunday.

Josep Gombau’s side have amassed four points from as many fixtures and have scored and conceded six goals so far. The Spanish coach had plenty of time during the international break to work with his squad, given that only one player, Vinit Rai, had to report for national duty.

After suffering back-to-back defeats in their opening two games, they came back strongly to pick an important win in Mumbai. However, they followed it up with a draw in Kerala.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Atletico De Kolkata vs Odisha FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Maharashtra

My Dream11 Team

Bhattacharya, N. Das, P. Das, Kotal, Garcia, Hernandez, Mawihmingthanga, Edu Garcia, Francisco, Santana, Williams

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Narayan Das, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami,Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Nandhakumar Sekar

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Prabir Das, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Pritam Kotal, Sehnaj Singh, Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Roy Krishna

SQUADS

ATK

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh and Lara Sharma, Augustin Iniguez, Mohd.Anas, Anil Chawan, Ankit Mukherjee, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Pronay Halder, Sehnaj Singh, Balwant Singh, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Jayesh Rane, Jobby Justin, Komal Thatal, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna

Odisha FC

Francisco Dorronsoro, Albino Gomes, Arshdeep Singh and Ankit Bhuyan, Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Rana Gharami, Amit Tudu, Md. Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Pradeep Mohanraj

Marcos Tebar, Diwandou Diagne, Bikramjit Singh, Vinit Rai, Martin Perez Guedes, Adria Carmona, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Romeo Fernandes

Aridane Santana, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Seiminmang Manchong, Shubham Sarangi

