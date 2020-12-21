ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match ATKMB vs BFC Match 36 at Fatorda Stadium: In the 36th match of the ongoing season, ATK Mohun Bagan will hope to break the unbeaten run of Bengaluru FC tonight.

"They have competitive players and are a very strong opponent for us. I know that the match between Bengaluru and ATK Mohun Bagan is a very important match. We respect the opponents and the 90 minutes will decide whether we get the three points," ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 21.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium.

ATKMB vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Juanan, Sandesh Jhingan, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Carl McHugh, Sunil Chhetri (vice-captain), Roy Krishna (captain)

ATKMB vs BFC Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Brad Inman, Javi Hernandez, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri

ATKMB vs BFC Full Squads

ATK Mohun Bagan: Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam

Bengaluru FC: Ajith Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra

