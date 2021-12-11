ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ATKMB vs CFC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan: On the super Saturday in Hero ISL – we have a doubleheader coming up. In the first high-octane battle of the Indian Super League tournament, former champions Chennaiyin FC will take ATK Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The Hero ISL ATKMB vs CFC match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 11. Heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan would be eyeing to plug holes in its defence to avoid the ignominy of a hat-trick of defeats when they take on an unbeaten Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 match in Saturday. After starting off in style with thumping wins over Kerala Blasters and arch-rivals East Bengal, the Mariners have slumped to back-to-back losses against nemesis Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC to slip out of top-five. The Bozidar Bandovic-coached Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, are yet to lose from three matches this season, winning two and drawing one. Even as they have been strong defensively, the problem has been to find the finishing touches and that was evident in their goalless draw against a struggling East Bengal in their last outing. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction, ATKMB vs CFC Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, ATKMB vs CFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will start place at 7:30 PM IST – December 11.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Fatorda.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network.

ATKMB vs CFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Reagan Singh, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous (VC), Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Vladimir Koman

Strikers: Roy Krishna (C), Rahim Ali

ATKMB vs CFC Probable Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal; Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Rahim Ali.

ATKMB vs CFC SQUADS

ATK Mohun Bagan: Manvir Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Ashutosh Mehta, Ningthoujam Bidyananda Singh, Prabir Das, Liston Colaco, Sheikh Sahil, Kiyan Nassiri, Tiri, David Williams, Ningombam Engson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Avilash Paul, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna, Gursimrat Singh, Pritam Kotal, Fardin Ali Molla, Amrinder Singh, Sumit Rathi, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj.

Chennaiyin FC: Łukasz Gikiewicz, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Syed Suhail Pasha, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Narayan Das, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Slavko Damjanović, Salam Singh, Reagan Singh, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Reamsochung Chongapipa Aimol, Devansh Dabas, Vishal Kaith, Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Aman Chetri.

