ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match ATKMB vs CFC Match at Fatorda Stadium, Goa: In one of the most-exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Thursday evening, January 21. The Hero Indian Super League ATKMB vs CFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. TK Mohun Bagan will look to put up a better show after dropping five points in their last two games when they take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League fixture at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Thursday. The Kolkata team lost to Mumbai City FC and drew with FC Goa which nearly cost them the second spot. Coach Antonio Habas, however, said there is "no added pressure" on him, despite the results going against his side. Habas' side have created the least number of chances (81) this season and attempted just 35 shots on target. They have also scored just 11 goals — the joint-second-lowest in the league. Roy Krishna, their main attacking outlet, scored five goals in his first six matches but since then, he has scored just once in the last five. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 21.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Tiri, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia

Strikers: Roy Krishna (C), Esmael Goncalves, David Williams (VC)

ATKMB vs CFC Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Enes Sipovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Eli Sabia (C), Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr.

ATKMB vs CFC SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC (CFC): Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala,Samik Mitra, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Aqib Nawab, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Ganesan Balaji, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Remi Aimol, Rafael Crivellaro, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Memo Moura, Edwin Vanspaul, Dhanpal Ganesh, Thoi Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan,Germanpreet Singh, Esmael Goncalves, Aman Chetri, Jakub Sylvestr.

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB): Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Prabir Das, Sumit Rathi, Sandesh Jhingan, Boris Singh Thangjam, Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez Michael Soosairaj, Glan Martins, Bradden Inman, Jayesh Rane, Michael Regin, Ningombam Engson Singh, Sahil Sheikh, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, David Williams.

