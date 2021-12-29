ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ATKMB vs FCG at Fatorda Stadium: Juan Ferrando will find himself in familiar surroundings, albeit in different colours as he vows to put emotions aside when ATK Mohun Bagan take on FC Goa in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday. Ferrando switched allegiances from Goa to ATKMB earlier this month after Antonio Lopez Habas parted ways with the Mariners on the back of a few disappointing results. Ferrando got off to a winning start as the green and maroon brigade beat NorthEast United 3-2 but against FC Goa, the Spaniard will be up against a side he knows like the back of his hand. Derrick Pereira took over from Ferrando and has worked with the latter closely at Goa but on Wednesday the seasoned Indian tactician will aim to get the better of his former colleague in order to get Goa’s ship back in order. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, ATKMB vs FCG Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, ATKMB vs FCG Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - UP vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 20 Between UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST December 29 Wednesday

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 29. Also Read - DEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 19 Between Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengal Warriors at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 29 Wednesday

Venue: Fatorda Stadium. Also Read - REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20 Match 26: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Playing 11s- Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Injury And Team News For Today's T20 Match 26 at Docklands Stadium at 1:45 PM IST December 29 Wednesday

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network.

ATKMB vs FCG My Dream11 Team

ATKMB vs FCG Probable Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Dylan Fox, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Airam Cabrera, Devendra Murgaonkar.

ATKMB vs FCG SQUADS

ATK Mohun Bagan: Manvir Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Ashutosh Mehta, Ningthoujam Bidyananda Singh, Prabir Das, Liston Colaco, Sheikh Sahil, Kiyan Nassiri, Tiri, David Williams, Ningombam Engson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Avilash Paul, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna, Gursimrat Singh, Pritam Kotal, Fardin Ali Molla, Amrinder Singh, Sumit Rathi, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj.

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.