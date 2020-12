ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match ATKMB vs HFC Match 24 at Fatorda Stadium: ATK Mohun Bagan suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous match and will be aiming to return to the winning ways when they take on Hyderabad FC. Before losing 1-2 to Jamshedpur FC, ATK started the season with a hat-trick of wins. On the other hand, Hyderabad are yet to lose a game so far with one win and two drawn games. Also Read - DV vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings T20 Match 20 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM IST December 11 Friday

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 11. Also Read - STA vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat T20 at Manuka Oval 1:45 PM IST December 11 Friday

Venue: Fatorda Stadium. Also Read - DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dubai vs Abu Dhabi T20 at ICC Academy, Dubai at 2:30 PM IST December 11 Friday

ATKMB vs HFC My Dream11 Team

Subrata Paul, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Ashish Rai, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Manvir Singh, Aridande Santana (vice-captain), Roy Krishna (captain)

ATKMB vs HFC Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernández, Jayesh Rane, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Aridane Santana

ATKMB vs HFC Full Squads

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla

Hyderabad FC: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Kynsailang Khongsit, Nikhil Prabhu, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Panwar, Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ATKMB Dream11 Team/ HFC Dream11 Team/ ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.