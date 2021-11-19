ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ATKMB vs KBFC at Fatorda Stadium: The eagerly awaited Indian Super League 2021-22 season will finally kick-off when ATK Mohun Bagan face Kerala Blasters on Friday. This will be a repeat of last season's opener as well, with both teams desperate to begin on the front foot. The Mariners are one of the title favourites this season as they possess one of the most luxurious and multi-talented squads in the league. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters are embarking on a new era under Serbian-Belgian boss Ivan Vukomanovic. When these two sides take on each other, one can expect an intense fight. The game on Friday will surely kick off the season in style. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, ATKMB vs KBFC Fantasy Football Prediction, ATKMB vs KBFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium.

ATKMB vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Marko Lešković, Jessel Carneiro, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Jeakson Singh, Hugo Boumous, Harmanjot Khabra, Roy Krishna, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna.

Captain: Hugo Boumous, Vice-captain: Adrian Luna.

ATKMB vs KBFC Probable Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

ATKMB vs KBFC Squads

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Surajit Pramanik, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Rana, Ricky Shabong, Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumos, Joni Kauko, Soosai Raj, Lenny Rodrigues, Kiyan Nassiri, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Kiyan Giri.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.