ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match ATKMB vs KBFC Football Match at Fatorda Stadium: In the 78th match of the ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan will be up against Kerala Blasters FC tonight. In their previous clash of the season, Bagan, who are second in the points table with seven wins, three defeats and as many draws, defeated Kerala 1-0, who are ninth in the 11-team league. Also Read - HFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Team Tips ISL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL Match 77 at Tilak Maidan Stadium

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7:30 PM IST – January 31. Also Read - QAL vs DG Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips For Abu Dhabi T10 2021: Fantasy XI And Probable XIs For Today's Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators

Venue: Fatorda Stadium. Also Read - Dream11 BT vs NW Team Predictions And Tips For Abu Dhabi T10 2021: Fantasy XI And Probable XIs For Today's Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Match 11 Group A at 7:45 PM IST

ATKMB vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

Roy Krishna (captain), Jordan Murray (vice-captain), Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Jessel Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Vicente Gomez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Rahul KP

ATKMB vs KBFC Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Pronay Halder, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Prabir Das, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray

ATKMB vs KBFC Full Squads

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Salam Ranjan Singh, Pronay Halder, Marcelo Pereira, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Komal Thatal

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Bilal Husain Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yondrembem Denechandra, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Juande, Mukstasana Sharma, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ATKMB Dream11 Team/ KBFC Dream11 Team/ ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction ISL/ Online Football Tips and more.