ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ATKMB vs MCFC at Fatorda Stadium: Rampaging ATK Mohun Bagan will look to settle scores against reigning champions Mumbai City FC when the two sides clash in the third round of the Indian Super League here on Wednesday in a repeat of the last season’s summit clash. Not only the Islanders have beaten their Kolkata rivals in all three games last season, including a 2-1 victory for the title, but they also have denied them the League Winner’s Shield by finishing group toppers with a dominant 2-0 win. But things look pretty different for a revamped ATK Mohun Bagan who have bolstered their attack by signing Mumbai City’s key attacking arsenal Hugo Boumous for a record five-year deal. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, ATKMB vs MCFC Fantasy Football Prediction, ATKMB vs MCFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - DG vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today's Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers, Team News For Match 27 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST December 1 Wednesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming Hero ISL in India: When and Where to Watch OFC vs SCEB Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Venue: Fatorda Stadium. Also Read - OFC vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 30 Tuesday

ATKMB vs MCFC My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke Listonon Colaco, Roy Krishna, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Ahmed Jahouh, Igor Angulo.

Captain: Roy Krishna, Vice-captain: Igor Angulo.

ATKMB vs MCFC Probable Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Hugo Boumous.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

ATKMB vs MCFC Squads

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Surajit Pramanik, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Rana, Ricky Shabong, Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumos, Joni Kauko, Soosai Raj, Lenny Rodrigues, Kiyan Nassiri, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Kiyan Giri.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz , Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.