ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Hero ISL

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match ATKMB vs MCFC Match at Fatorda Stadium Margao, Goa: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Mumbai City FC the Fatorda Stadium Margao, Goa on Monday evening, January 11. The Hero Indian Super League ATKMB vs MCFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Leaders Mumbai City FC would look extend their eight-match unbeaten streak when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in a top-two clash of the Indian Super League. Mumbai City have been on a roll, notching up seven wins and a draw in their last eight matches after losing their opening game. They have collected 22 points from nine games to be on top of the table. ATK Mohun Bagan are two points adrift of Mumbai City with six wins, two draws and one loss. They are also on a five-match unbeaten streak. The clash of the top two teams could set the tone for the second half of the season. Not only bragging rights are at stake, the fight for top spot could get even feistier with Asian Champions League qualification being the biggest incentive before the play-offs roll in. Having scored 16 goals so far, Mumbai City have the best attack in the league.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 11.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium Margao, Goa.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh

Strikers: Adam le Fondre (VC), Roy Krishna (C)

ATKMB vs MCFC Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre.

ATKMB vs MCFC SQUADS

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB): Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.

Mumbai City FC (MCFC): Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh.

