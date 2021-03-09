Dream11 Team Prediction

ATKMB vs NEUFC, Fantasy Football Tips Indian Super League Semifinal 1: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Match at 7.30 PM IST March 9 Tuesday:

The Bengal giants lock horns with the North Eastern champions on Tuesday in a semi-final clash. ATK Mohun Bagan has been in good form, so has been the case with their opposition and hence a mouthwatering game is expected between the two sides. Also Read - FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Indian Super League: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL Match at 7.30 PM IST March 5 Friday

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today match, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Dream11 Team Player List, NEUFC Dream11 Team Player List, ATKMB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United ISL 2020-21, Online Football Tips – Indian Super League, Online Football Prediction- ATKMB vs NEUFC Indian Super League, Fantasy Tips – ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United

Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United will start at 7.30 PM IST – March 9.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa.

ATKMB vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Manvir Singh, Luis Machado, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Captain – Roy Krishna, Vice-captain – Manvir Singh

Likely Starting XI

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Carl McHugh, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Marcelinho, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Mashoor Shereef, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Idrissa Sylla

SQUADS

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Ponif Vaz, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Roccharzela, Britto PM, Deshorn Brown, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair VP

