ATKMB vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Football Match in Goa 7.30 PM IST January 3 Sunday:

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to keep the pressure on the top spot up when they clash with NorthEast United in their next Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 3.

Venue: Goa.

Arindam Bhattacharya, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Benjamin Lambot, Carl McHugh, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Roy Krishna, Kwesi Appiah

SQUADS

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB): Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Sumit Rathi, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Subashish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Boris Thangjam, Prabir Das, Tiri, Edu García, Bradden Inman, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Sheikh Sahil, Javi Hernández, Michael Soosairaj, Micheal Regin, Ningombam Engson Singh, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Fardin Ali Molla

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC): Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Federico Gallego, Fanai Lalrempuia, Benjamin Lambot, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Britto PM, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Ashutosh Mehta, Suhair VP, Luís Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath

