Dream11 Tips And Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match ATKMB vs OFC Match at Fatorda Stadium Margao, Goa: In one of the most-exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC the Fatorda Stadium Margao, Goa on Thursday evening, December 3. The Hero Indian Super League ATKMB vs OFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. resh from their Kolkata derby win, ATK Mohun Bagan will aim to continue their red-hot form in the Indian Super League when they take on bottom-placed Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. The two sides have witnessed contrasting fortunes so far this season. Odisha are winless and find themselves in the bottom half of the table, having accumulated just one point after their opening two games. For ATKMB, a third-straight win on Thursday could put them on top of the table. They had beaten rivals SC East Bengal 2-0 in the first ISL derby on November 27. Also Read - GG vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing XI, Predicted XIs For Today's LPL 2020 Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions T20 Match 9 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 3:30 PM IST December 3 Thursday

Odisha FC came from behind to secure their first point of the campaign against Jamshedpur FC but there will be concerns over their backline that has appeared shaky. Stuart Baxter’s side has conceded 29 shots so far, joint-most by a team this season. ATKMB striker Roy Krishna, with two goals in as many games, will look to continue his fine form. Antonio Habas’ side, having scored all their goals from open play, will once again aim to hit their opponents on counter-attacks..Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - TMC vs KAC Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club T20 Match 20 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 3 PM IST December 3 Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 3. Also Read - HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Football Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco 7.30 PM IST December 2 Wednesday

Venue: Fatorda Stadium Margao, Goa.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Steven Taylor

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Saurabh Meher, Nandhakumar Sekar

Strikers: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna

ATKMB vs OFC Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernández, Jayesh Rane, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

ATKMB vs OFC SQUADS

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB): Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.

Odisha FC (OFC): Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D’Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ATKMB Dream11 Team/ OFC Dream11 Team/ ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.