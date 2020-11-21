ATL vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions Also Read - It Was a Dream to Play Alongside 'Only Number One' Lionel Messi: Ivan Rakitic

Check Dream11 Team Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match ATL vs BAR: Atletico Madrid host Barcelona in the group stage in the LaLiga. Barcelona are placed eight on the points table with three wins in seven games. They will also miss Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquests for the crucial clash. While Atletico Madrid are on the third spot with five wins in seven games. The Atletico team will miss its star striker Luis Suarez for the crucial clash. The Uruguayan was tested COVID-19 positive a few days back.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01:15 PM IST – November 21 in India.

ATL vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Jan Oblak

Defender: Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Jose Gimenez

Mid-Fielder: Philippe Coutinho (VC), Ousamane Dembele, Miralem Pjanic, Marcos Llorente

Forward: Lionel Messi (C), Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Probable Line-up

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Kieran Trippier, Koke, Saul Niguez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi; Antoine Griezmann

