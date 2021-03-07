ATL vs RM Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander- Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match ATL vs RM at Wanda Metropolitano: In one of the most exciting LaLiga matchups on super Sunday, Atletico Madrid will host the Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano – March 7 in India. The LaLiga ATL vs RM football match will kick-start at 8:45 PM IST. Atletico Madrid occupy the top spot in La Liga standings with 58 points, while, Real Madrid are at the third position with 53 points to their names. Real Madrid did get the win in the reverse fixture, but anything less than three points later tonight could hamper their chances of claiming the title. Diego Simeone and his men have been clearly the best team so far, and are eying a win over arch rivals to further extend the lead.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will start at 8:45 PM IST – March 7 in India.

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano.

ATL vs RM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: T Courtois

Defenders: F Mendy, R Varane, M Hermoso, K Trippier

Midfielders: T Kroos, L Modric (VC), Y Carrasco

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez (C)

ATL vs RM Probable XIs

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, José Giménez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Koke, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Luis Suárez, João Félix, Ángel Correa

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Raphaël Varane, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo.

Atletico Madrid (ATL) – Key Players

Jan Oblak

Felipe

Mario Hermoso

José Giménez

Geoffrey Kondogbia

Real Madrid (RM) – Key Players

Thibaut Courtois

Nacho

Raphaël Varane

Ferland Mendy

Lucas Vázquez

ATL vs RM SQUADS

Atletico Madrid (ATL): Ivo Grbic, Jan Oblak, Miguel San Román, José Giménez, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe , Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Álvaro García, Ricard Sánchez Sendra, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira, Koke , Saúl Ñíguez, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Vitolo , Yannick Carrasco, Antonio Moya, Josep Calavera, Óscar Castro, Adrian Corral, João Félix , Luis Suárez, Ángel Correa, Moussa Dembélé, Sergio Camello, Mario Soriano Carreno.

Real Madrid (RM): Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube, Luis Federico López Andúgar, Lucas Cañizares, Dani Carvaja, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Victor Chust, Oscar Aranda Subiela, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Martin Ødegaard, Isco, Marvin, Arribas, Hugo Perales, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinícius Júnior, Mariano, Rodrygo, Sergio Santos.

