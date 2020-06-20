Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match ATH vs ATL at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium: In the second LaLiga encounter on Saturday evening, Atletico Madrid will take on Real Valladolid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 21 (India). The LaLiga ATL vs RLD encounter will kick-start at 1.30 AM IST. Madrid will play hosts to Valladolid for their 30th fixture in the ongoing campaign. In the LaLiga 2019-20 standings, Atletico are currently occupying the fourth spot in the league with 49 points and are on the back of a 5-0 thumping win against Osasuna. Also Read - BER vs BGG Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Alba Berlin vs BG Gottingen Match at Audi Dome, Munich 12AM IST

Valladolid, on the other hand, find themselves at 15th with just 33 points on board. Their last game was a goalless draw to Celta Vigo as they now look for yet another positive result in order to climb higher up the league. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page. Also Read - BOU vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Football Match at Vitality Stadium 12.15 AM IST June 21

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid will start at 1.30 AM IST. Also Read - WHU vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Football Match at Olympic Stadium 10PM IST June 20

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Masip

Defenders: Lodi, Savic, Gimenez, Moyano

Midfielders: Koke (C), Plano, Saul

Forwards: Unal (VC), Guardiola, Morata

ATL vs VLD Probable XIs

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Morata, Felix.

Real Valladolid: Masip; Moyano, Fernandez, Salisu, Martinez; Plano, Alcaraz, Michel, Suarez; Unal, Guardiola.

ATL vs VLD SQUADS

Atletico Madrid (ATL): Alex Dos Santos, Antonio Adan, Jan Oblak, Manu Sanchez, Renan Lodi, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Caio Henrique, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko, Santiago Arias, Oscar Clemente, Rodrigo Riquelme, Toni Moya, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Partey, Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Koke, Hector Herrera, Ivan Saponjic, Joao Felix, Sergio Camello, Angel Correa, Vitolo, Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa.

Real Valladolid (VLD): Jose Antonio Caro, Samuel Perez, Jordi Masip, Antonito, Nacho Martinez, Mohammed Salisu, Javi Moyano, Kiko Olivas, Javi Sanchez, Pedro Porro, Joaquin-Fernandez, Diego Alende Lopez, Raul Garcia-Carnero, Matheus Fernandes, Fede San Emeterio, Waldo Rubio, Oscar Plano, Toni Villa, Ruben Alcaraz, Pablo Hervias, Michel, Hatem Ben Arfa, Kike Perez, Raul Uche, Stiven Plaza, Miguel De la Fuente, Sergi Guardiola, Enes Unal, Sandro Ramirez.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VLD Dream11 Team/ ATL Dream11 Team/ Real Valladolid Dream11 Team/ Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.