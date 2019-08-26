Atletico Madrid has eked out a slender 1-0 win over Leganes in the second week of the La Liga season.

It was the second win in as many outings this season for Diego Simeone’s side, having downed Getafe last weekend, although this time he opted for a five-man defence, Efe news reported.

The first half was a desultory affair, with neither team looking very good and Madrid’s Alvaro Morata the only player on either squad to get close to the opposing goal, taking a low cross from Koke in the third minute but firing wide.

The second half started out with a little more life than the first, with Joao Felix muffing a great opportunity in the 50th minute when he tried an unnecessary scissor-kick from about 12 yards with an open goal ahead of him.

Atletico managed to get on board for the lone goal of the match when Vitolo found the back of the net in the 71st minute.