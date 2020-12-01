Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming UCL 2020-21

Atletico Madrid will lock horns with defending champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Atletico is second in the group with five points while Bayern is top with 12 from 12. Without a doubt, Bayern will start overwhelming favourites in the Group A clash. Also Read - LIV vs AJA Dream11 Team Hints And Tips, Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Liverpool vs Ajax, Predicted XIs at Anfield 1:30 AM IST December 2 Wednesday

When is the Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, December 2. Also Read - INT vs RM Dream11 Team Hints And Tips, Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, Predicted XIs at San Siro 1:30 AM IST November 26 Thursday

What are the timings of Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League match will start at 01.30 PM IST.

Where is the Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League match will live stream on SonyLIV.

SQUADS

Atletico Madrid (ATL): Ivo Grbic, Jan Oblak, Miguel San Román, José Giménez, Manu Sánchez, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Vitolo, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Ricard Sánchez Sendra, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira, Koke, João Félix, Saúl Ñíguez, Ángel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Álvaro García, Antonio Moya, Juan Sanabria, Luis Suárez, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco, Sergio Camello, German Valera

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Niklas Süle, Benjamin Pavard, Jérôme Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernández, Nianzou Kouassi, David Alaba, Kilian Senkbeil, Chris Richards, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Alexander Lungwitz, Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martínez, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Stiller, Daniels Ontuzans, Malik Tillman, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Armindo Sieb