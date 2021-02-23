Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Live Streaming Champions League

The action in the Champions League round of 16 continues with more first-leg action on Tuesday as LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid will take on Premier League stalwarts Chelsea. The match will be played at the Arena Nationala – Bucharest, Romania due to travel restrictions. With enough talent and firepower in their ranks, both Atletico and Chelsea will leave no stone unturned to arrest their fluctuating fortunes. However, none of the the two sides are considered among the top-tier contenders in the competition, and only one can advance to the last eight when the second leg takes place next month. This first leg sees both teams enter after disappointing results over the weekend. Despite having a fantastic start to their LaLiga campaign, Diego Simeone’s men have faltered in recent outings as they head into their UCL class following an astonishing defeat against Levante. However, the Madrid outfit will be aiming to shrug off their loss and get back to their previous best which saw them end the Champions League group stage by occupying the second spot in Group A with Bayern Munich on top. On the other hand, currently unbeaten under new manager Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea walk into the contest following a 1-1 draw against Southampton in their recent outing. The Blues entered the Round of 16 stages after topping Group E with 14 points with Sevilla ending up at the second spot. Also Read - Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League in India: Where to Watch ARS vs Man City Live Football Match, Preview, Predictions, Squads, Time in IST

When is the Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 clash?

The Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 clash will take place on Wednesday, February 24. Also Read - Sevilla vs Dortmund: 'We Need You' - Twitter Ablaze as Fans Plead With Erling Haaland to Join Their Teams

What are the timings of the Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match will start at 1:30 AM IST. Also Read - Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund Creates New Champions League Record as he Strikes Twice in 3-2 Win over Sevilla

Where is the Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match will be played at the National Arena in Romania.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match?

In India, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD will broadcast the TV telecast of UEFA Champions League 2021 matches this season.

Where can you live stream the Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match?

The online live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match will be available on SonyLIV app and JIO TV.

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Predicted XIs

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Marcos Llorente, Saul Niguez, Koke, Kondogbia, Renan Lodi, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix.

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andres Christensen, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud.

ATL vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Edouard Mendy

Defenders- Renan Lodi, Azpilicueta, Stefan Savic, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders- Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marcos Llorente (VC), Mason Mount, Saul Niguez

Strikers- Luis Suarez (C), Olivier Giroud